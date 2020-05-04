WWE Producer MVP will host a special Money In the Bank edition of The VIP Lounge on tonight's go-home RAW episode.

MVP's guests will be Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who are the red brand competitors for the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

MVP will also appear on tonight's RAW for the tag team match as he leads WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne into action against Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the WWE Performance Center:

* MVP hosts The VIP Lounge with Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne with MVP vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match

* Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews' replacement for the MITB Ladder Match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.