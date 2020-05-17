TNT will air a Countdown to AEW Double or Nothing special this Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Double or Nothing PPV is on Saturday, May 23. The event is scheduled to happen at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fans will be able to watch Double or Nothing on B/R Live and traditional PPV. It will also be available on FITE for international fans.

Below is the card so far:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ/NO COUNT-OUT)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Mike Tyson to present the title to the winner.

CASINO LADDER MATCH

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. TBA vs. TBA

The winner receives a future AEW World Championship Match.

STADIUM STAMPEDE MATCH

The Elite vs. Inner Circle

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

THE BUY IN

Best Friends vs. Private Party

Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.