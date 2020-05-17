TNT will air a Countdown to AEW Double or Nothing special this Friday at 10 p.m. ET.
The Double or Nothing PPV is on Saturday, May 23. The event is scheduled to happen at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Fans will be able to watch Double or Nothing on B/R Live and traditional PPV. It will also be available on FITE for international fans.
Below is the card so far:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (NO DQ/NO COUNT-OUT)
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Mike Tyson to present the title to the winner.
CASINO LADDER MATCH
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. TBA vs. TBA
The winner receives a future AEW World Championship Match.
STADIUM STAMPEDE MATCH
The Elite vs. Inner Circle
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
THE BUY IN
Best Friends vs. Private Party
Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.