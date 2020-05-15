AEW President & Owner Tony Khan took to Twitter today for two "Flashback Friday" posts on boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Tyson, who is in the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, attended AEW Double Or Nothing in 2019 and a Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game in 2019, and those visits to the Khan family entertainment brands are reportedly what led to Tyson making his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing 2020 later this month. As noted, Tyson will present the new AEW TNT Title belt to the winner of the tournament finals between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer.

Khan wrote in his first tweet, "#fbf Double or Nothing, our 1st #AEW show, Mike Tyson came as a fan, he loves wrestling, we met & became friends. Now he's back 1 year later to present the #TNTChampionship belt for the 1st time to the 1st champion! Congratulations & good luck finalists @LanceHoyt & @CodyRhodes!

Khan's second tweet included a photo of Tyson at the Jags game.

He wrote, "#fbf Iron @MikeTyson in #DUUUVAL watching the @Jaguars win on Thursday Night Football! I'm excited that Mike is coming back to Jacksonville next Saturday for #AEW Double or Nothing! And I think we might see Mike at some more Jags games in the future too, he has the winning touch!"

You can click here for a recent backstage report on AEW bringing Tyson in for Double Or Nothing next weekend. Below are Khan's full tweets:

#fbf Double or Nothing, our 1st #AEW show, Mike Tyson came as a fan, he loves wrestling, we met & became friends. Now he's back 1 year later to present the #TNTChampionship belt for the 1st time to the 1st champion! Congratulations & good luck finalists @LanceHoyt & @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/GOuq5dJZm3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2020