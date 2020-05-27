AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to plug tonight's live Dynamite episode on TNT, and thank fans for watching Saturday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Khan noted that Double Or Nothing was a "huge success" for the second year in a row.

"#AEWDynamite is live tonight on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm C! We have a Battle Royal for the 1st shot at @CodyRhodes' #TNTChampionship, + @MATTHARDYBRAND & Young Bucks team on Dynamite for the first time ever, #InnerCircle Pep Rally, Mike Tyson is here, tv debut of Brian Cage + much more!," he wrote.

Khan continued in the follow-up tweet, "Thank you all who watched Double or Nothing & made it a huge success 2 years in a row! We've officially been in business for 1 year now & we owe it all to great fans supporting us + Kevin Reilly & our partners at WarnerMedia! Good luck on the big #HBOMax launch today, my friends!"

Remember to join us at 8pm ET for live Dynamite coverage. Below are Khan's full tweets: