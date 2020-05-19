AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank TNT for securing the company Picture-In-Picture breaks for tomorrow's Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite.

Khan touted how AEW will be able to stay with this week's matches during commercial breaks.

"Thank you @tntdrama for getting us Picture-In-Picture breaks in tomorrow night's #AEWDynamite despite a small crew at master control so we can stay with matches in breaks! For tomorrow night's live #AEWDynamite we'll stay with the wrestling if we have a commercial break midmatch!," Khan wrote.

Below is the current line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite go-home episode, along with Khan's full tweet:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match

* MJF vs. Marko Stunt

* Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix

* Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts face-to-face interview

* AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander