AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank TNT for securing the company Picture-In-Picture breaks for tomorrow's Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite.
Khan touted how AEW will be able to stay with this week's matches during commercial breaks.
"Thank you @tntdrama for getting us Picture-In-Picture breaks in tomorrow night's #AEWDynamite despite a small crew at master control so we can stay with matches in breaks! For tomorrow night's live #AEWDynamite we'll stay with the wrestling if we have a commercial break midmatch!," Khan wrote.
Remember to join us tomorrow night at 8pm ET for live coverage.
Below is the current line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite go-home episode, along with Khan's full tweet:
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match
* MJF vs. Marko Stunt
* Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
* Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix
* Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts face-to-face interview
* AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
