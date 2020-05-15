Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network will see the return of new matches to the show. Taped earlier this week, the show will run around 30 minutes, which appears to be the new runtime for the show, at least as long as it's being taped at the closed-set Performance Center.

WWE has just announced Tehuti Miles vs. Tyler Breeze and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher for tonight's show.

205 Live begins at 10pm ET on the WWE Network, right after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

Below is WWE's full announcement for tonight's show: