WWE is participating in "The Real Heroes Project" with 13 other pro sports leagues.

The new project was launched to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign will see pro athletes dedicate their ring gear and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community fight COVID-19.

Leagues participating are WWE, ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, and WTA, plus Activision Blizzard and EA, for their esports.

John Cena placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to honor him, while WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair put the name of Registered Nurse Jill Cardone on her ring gear. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H also participated, placing the name of nurse Lisseth DeGracia on his jacket.

Fans are encouraged to create similar tributes on social media with the "##TheRealHeroes" hashtag.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon originally announced WWE's involvement on Twitter and wrote, "Incredibly proud to be a part of this campaign with 13 other sports leagues working together to honor the real heroes, the frontline healthcare workers fighting covid-19. #TheRealHeroes @Adweek @72andSunny @WWE"

Below is the full announcement with video from WWE, along with the clips & tweets from McMahon, Triple H, Flair and Cena:

WWE Superstars unite with other professional sports stars in initiative honoring frontline healthcare workers

John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Triple H are uniting with other sports stars to honor inspiring healthcare workers as part of "The Real Heroes Project."

WWE and 13 other professional sports leagues announced the launch of the collaborative initiative to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Superstars were joined by the New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and many other athletes in dedicating their ring gear and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community on the forefront of this global crisis.

John Cena leaned on his "Never Give Up" motto and placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to pay homage to the healthcare worker's selfless bravery.

The Queen recognized a "true Queen" in Jill Cardone and etched the Registered Nurse's name on her ring gear.

Triple H paid tribute to the incredible sacrifice of Lisseth DeGracia and placed her name across his well-known jacket.

With the help of creative agency 72andSunny, creative production company Hecho Studios, and media publication Adweek, the multi-league public service announcement debuted May 6 across league and team platforms. Starting today, each participating athlete will share a personal thank you message to their healthcare hero on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the PSA and personal tributes, athletes will cover their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of their healthcare hero.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has supported their local and national communities in their own respective efforts. Through "The Real Heroes Project," the sports community will come together to salute heroic individuals across the healthcare system.

The sports world invites fans around the world to join these world-class athletes on social media and dedicate their personal jerseys and team apparel to a frontline individual using the hashtag #TheRealHeroes.