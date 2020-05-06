WWE is participating in "The Real Heroes Project" with 13 other pro sports leagues.

The new project was launched to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign will see pro athletes dedicate their ring gear and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community fight COVID-19.

Leagues participating are WWE, ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, and WTA, plus Activision Blizzard and EA, for their esports.

John Cena placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to honor him, while WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair put the name of Registered Nurse Jill Cardone on her ring gear. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H also participated, placing the name of nurse Lisseth DeGracia on his jacket.

Fans are encouraged to create similar tributes on social media with the "##TheRealHeroes" hashtag.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon originally announced WWE's involvement on Twitter and wrote, "Incredibly proud to be a part of this campaign with 13 other sports leagues working together to honor the real heroes, the frontline healthcare workers fighting covid-19. #TheRealHeroes @Adweek @72andSunny @WWE"

Below is the full announcement with video from WWE, along with the clips & tweets from McMahon, Triple H, Flair and Cena:

WWE Superstars unite with other professional sports stars in initiative honoring frontline healthcare workers John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Triple H are uniting with other sports stars to honor inspiring healthcare workers as part of "The Real Heroes Project." WWE and 13 other professional sports leagues announced the launch of the collaborative initiative to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Superstars were joined by the New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and many other athletes in dedicating their ring gear and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community on the forefront of this global crisis. John Cena leaned on his "Never Give Up" motto and placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to pay homage to the healthcare worker's selfless bravery. Dr. Shannon, you are the real deal! Having men like you on the frontlines gives us all hope. On behalf of @WWE, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. Show your appreciation to the healthcare heroes in your community by making your own "jersey" for these #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/WpQauKb86I — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2020 The Queen recognized a "true Queen" in Jill Cardone and etched the Registered Nurse's name on her ring gear. Show ?? this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Create your own "jersey" (and do it with Flair!!) in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on! ???? pic.twitter.com/hawTXDmkQq — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 4, 2020 Triple H paid tribute to the incredible sacrifice of Lisseth DeGracia and placed her name across his well-known jacket. Nurse Lisseth DeGracia, you're a true @WWE Superstar and a real hero! Thank you for all of the sacrifices you've made and for fighting on the frontlines to help keep us safe. I am absolutely honored to dedicate my "jersey" to you... #ThankYou #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/FGXT072BT3 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2020 With the help of creative agency 72andSunny, creative production company Hecho Studios, and media publication Adweek, the multi-league public service announcement debuted May 6 across league and team platforms. Starting today, each participating athlete will share a personal thank you message to their healthcare hero on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the PSA and personal tributes, athletes will cover their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of their healthcare hero. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has supported their local and national communities in their own respective efforts. Through "The Real Heroes Project," the sports community will come together to salute heroic individuals across the healthcare system. The sports world invites fans around the world to join these world-class athletes on social media and dedicate their personal jerseys and team apparel to a frontline individual using the hashtag #TheRealHeroes. We've teamed up with 13 other sports leagues to thank #TheRealHeroes fighting on the frontlines during these tough times.



Join us by honoring your local healthcare hero with your own jersey or favorite piece of WWE gear. https://t.co/ZFxgrA0YRW pic.twitter.com/cBd718kW0Q — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2020