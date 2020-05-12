WWE executive Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate Becky Lynch on expecting her first child with Seth Rollins.

"Through her triumph and struggles, @BeckyLynchWWE has always been honest with the audience. Last night was no different," he wrote. "Congratulations on an incredible journey as #WWERaw Women's Champion and the one she is embarking on. #MomsCanDoAnything #Proud"

As noted, Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Title to Asuka on last night's RAW and announced the pregnancy. She is due in December.

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: