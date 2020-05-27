As seen in the tweet below, a new promo has been released for the "Triple Whammy: Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise.

Jericho's third cruise, officially announced earlier this year during the second cruise, will sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island on February 1 through February 5, 2021.

Fans can purchase their tickets via the pre-sale at ChrisJerichoCruise.com now. Tickets for 2 guests run from $849 - $1,435 per person. The premium tickets are already sold out. Single guest tickets run from $1,499 - $2,671. There are other pricing options available.

Jericho has been announced as the Master of Ceremonies for the cruise. Comedian Brad Williams will be the host and Candice Michelle is the Guest Cruise Director. Fozzy and Stryper are the first bands to be announced, and it's been confirmed that AEW will be providing the in-ring action. Jericho has also announced the first three special guests for the cruise - WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Ted DiBiase Sr.

Stay tuned for more on the third Jericho Cruise. Below is the latest promo for the Triple Whammy: