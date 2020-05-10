UFC 249 had a little bit of everything as the promotion returned from nearly two months away. President Donald Trump thanked UFC president Dana White for returning to live action, holding an event in Jacksonville, Florida minus a crowd.

From there, it was an interesting night to say the least.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje spoiled any plans for the much-scheduled Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov contest, dominating Ferguson to claim the interim UFC lightweight title. Now, it will likely be Gaethje to face Nurmagomedov later this year to unify the belts.

Henry Cejudo finished former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event to defend his title, announcing his decision to retire shortly after. Cejudo became just the second UFC fighter to defend belts in two weight classes having previously held the flyweight strap.

The main card also featured Francis Ngannou destroying Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds, a win by Calvin Kattar over Jeremy Stephens and former NFL standout Greg Hardy besting Yorgan de Castro.

Complete results can be found below:

* Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 5 to become the interim UFC lightweight champion

* Henry Cejudo def. Dominick Cruz via TKO (strikes) at 4:58 of Round 2 to remain UFC bantamweight champion

* Francis Ngannou def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via KO (strike) at :20 of Round 1

* Calvin Kattar def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2

* Greg Hardy def. Yorgan De Castro via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabricio Werdum via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

* Vicente Luque def. Niko Price via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 3:37 of Round 3

* Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

* Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)