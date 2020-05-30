UFC fighter Colby Covington was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show to talk about his departure from ATT. Last month, Covington called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a match in WWE. McIntyre and Lashley responded to Covington by telling him to watch what he says. Covington was asked where this animosity for McIntyre comes from.

"I promise you I'm always, 100 percent honest with you," Covington asserted. "There's no CNN fake news going on. Drew McIntyre is gonna get his ass whopped so bad. I can't tell you what I'm gonna do."

"Dude, what the beef is I go out there and express my interest. Hey, I want to go wrestle in the WWE. I want to wrestle the best wrestler in the company, Drew McIntyre, this big, Scottish Sasquatch. He just beat Brock Lesnar. He's got all the hype. He's this big bad boy, and he comes at me from this angle, 'yo, let's f--king fight.' What? You want to fight me?

"Then he's talking like we're fighting in a bar fight, and this and that. He's seven-foot tall. Dude, Drew McIntyre, you're seven-foot tall, but when you're on your back, you're not gonna be seven-foot tall. I'm gonna be slapping you up and throw a brick over your head."

Helwani wanted to make things clear that Covington's beef with McIntyre was that McIntyre disrespected him. Covington said that McIntyre crossed a line and vows to go after McIntyre once quarantine ends.

"Drew McIntyre not only disrespected me, he crossed a line," Covington said. "Let's be honest, we're in quarantine. It's kind of hard to find people. Normally, I can find people. Everybody knows that. When I wanted to find Dana White, I went and found him. I went to the blackjack table at the Palm, and I confronted him about losing my title shot.

"Drew McIntyre, he's lucky it's quarantine right now. It's hard to find people. I don't know where anybody is going to be. I don't know what's going on in the world because the world's not right, but I promise you. When things get back to normal, I'm gonna go find Drew McIntyre, I'm gonna hunt him down and take his soul out of his body."

