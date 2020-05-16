It was an emotional main event at UFC on ESPN Saturday night as Alistair Overeem bested Walt Harris from Jacksonville, Florida. The event marked the third in eight days for the promotion inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Harris was competing for the first time since the passing of his step-daughter. Overeem and Harris shared numerous emotional moments together before and after the contest.

In the second round after being dropped, Overeem pounced by landing a vicious head-kick. He followed that up with several strikes before flattening Harris out and earning the finish.

The co-main event saw Claudia Gadelha scored a victory over Angela Hill. Other main card winners included Dan Ige, Krzysztof Jotko and Song Yadong.

Complete results are below:

* Alistair Overeem def. Walt Harris via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 2

* Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Dan Ige def. Edson Barboza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Krzysztof Jotko def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Song Yadong def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Miguel Baeza def. Matt Brown via KO (strike) at :18 of Round 2

* Kevin Holland def. Anthony Hernandez via TKO (strikes) at :39 of Round 1

* Giga Chikadze def. Irwin Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Nate Landwehr def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Cortney Casey def. Mara Romero Borella via submission (armbar) at 3:36 of Round 1

* Rodrigo Nascimento def. Don'Tale Mayes via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 2