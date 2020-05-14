Glover Teixeira might be 40 years old, but he showed that his standing in the UFC's light heavyweight division remains near the top.

Teixeira, a former title challenger to Jon Jones, proved himself in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ Wednesday night, dominating former fellow title challenger Anthony Smith.

After four rounds of action, Teixeira ended the fight with a series of punches in the fifth and final round.

In the co-main event of the night, Ben Rothwell welcomed Ovince Saint Preux to the heavyweight division. Rothwell, using his experience and size advantage, pulled off a split decision victory.

Drew Dober earned a second round finish vs. Alexander Hernandez, while Ricky Simon and Andrei Arlovski picked up decisions. Thiago Moises opened the main card with a submission.

Winners on the prelims included Sijara Eubanks, Omar Morales, Brian Kelleher and Chase Sherman.

This marked the second of three consecutive events within a week in Jacksonville, Florida for the UFC. They returned this past Saturday with UFC 249 after nearly two months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Complete results are below:

* Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 5

* Ben Rothwell def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Drew Dober def. Alexander Hernandez via TKO (strikes) at 4:25 of Round 2

* Ricky Simon def. Ray Borg via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Andrei Arlovski def. Philipe Lins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson via submission (heel hook) at :25 of Round 2

* Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Omar Antonio Morales def. Gabriel Benitez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure via KO (strike) at 3:40 of Round 2

* Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (strikes) at :49 of Round 2