Gilbert Burns made the most of his first main event opportunity, completely dominating former champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 Saturday night.

The event marked the return of the Octagon to Las Vegas, as the card took place from inside the UFC Apex. The promotion had run three events in Jacksonville for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Burns, who earned a finish of Demian Maia earlier this year, added Woodley to his resume with a one-sided performance. He won all five rounds on all three scorecards for his 19th career win and sixth in a row.

In the co-main event, Augusto Sakai topped Blagoy Ivanov via split decision. Other main card winners included Billy Quarantillo, Roosevelt Roberts and Mackenzie Dern.

Complete results are below:

* Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

* Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

* Billy Quarantillo def. Spike Carlyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:26 of Round 2

* Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers via submission (kneebar) at 2:36 of Round 1

* Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

* Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu via TKO (strikes) at 1:51 of Round 1

* Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:18 of Round 2

* Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:03 of Round 1

* Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales via TKO (leg kicks) at 4:27 of Round 2