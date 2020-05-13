This week's WWE NXT episode saw the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion continue with Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott advancing.

Tonight's Group A action saw Atlas defeat Tony Nese while the Group B action saw Scott defeat Jack Gallagher. It's now mathematically impossible for Nese or Gallagher to win as they have records of 0-3.

Below are the updated standings for the round-robin style tournament after Week 5:

GROUP A: Drake Maverick (1-1), Tony Nese (0-3), Kushida (2-0), Jake Atlas (2-1)

GROUP B: El Hijo del Fantasma (1-1), Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (2-1), Akira Tozawa (2-0), Jack Gallagher (0-3)

The remaining Group A match is Drake Maverick vs. Kushida. The last Group B match is Akira Tozawa vs. El Hijo del Fantasma. WWE has officially announced that both of those matches will air during next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

If there are any ties, they will be broken by head-to-head record. The Superstar with the best win-loss record in each group will then advance to the title match as the Group A winner faces the Group B winner. The winner of that match will be crowned the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and they will face current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin at a later date. Devlin is currently stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, and unable to defend. He will eventually return to the United States for the showdown with the tournament winner.

Above and below are clips from of this week's tournament matches.