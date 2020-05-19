The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, according to TMZ.

There was at least one boat still searching for the 39 year old Gaspard this morning, but it was noted that the chances of finding Gaspard are fading fast.

While the search has been suspended, the case will not be closed until officials find Gaspard, who is still considered a missing person. The search efforts have been drastically scaled back for now, according to the latest report.

As we've noted, Gaspard went missing in the ocean on Sunday while swimming with his 10 year old son. They were around 700 feet from shore when they were caught in a strong rip current. Shad instructed the first lifeguards to respond, to rescue his son first, and they did. That saved his son's life. A large wave reportedly then crashed down on Shad shortly after that, and he went under. Gaspard hasn't been seen since. You can click here for more details on Sunday's accident and the initial search & rescue attempts.

As noted on Monday night, Shad's family issued a statement through several wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Kofi Kingston, MVP, and Lance Archer.

The statement reads, "@Shadbeast 's family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes."

As seen below, former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia posted a Twitter video from the beach and called on fans to pray for Gaspard and his family.

Stay tuned for updates on the incident.

Please pray for @Shadbeast to be found!! His family needs your prayers badly!! ???? pic.twitter.com/xA3DKQ8GHc — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) May 19, 2020