Tuesday's episode of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" at 10pm ET drew 246,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's episode on Dr. David Schultz and his infamous 1984 slap to reporter John Stossel, which drew 255,000 viewers, which was the second-best viewership in the history of the series, next to the season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy, which drew 320,000 viewers.

This week's one-hour episode focused on promoter Herb Abrams' life and death, and his UWF promotion.

This week's episode ranked #71 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's episode ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

An episode of "Dark Side: After Dark" aired at 9:30pm last night on Vice TV, before the new episode, and drew 72,000 viewers, ranking #145 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 rating in the key demo.

Below is our "Dark Side of the Ring" viewership tracker:

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy - 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 1: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack - 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 2: 92,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All - 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino - 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Assassination of Dino Bravo - 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World - 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story - 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors -

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob - 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody's death - 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family - 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez's death - 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah - 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic