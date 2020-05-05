Special effects artist Jason Baker tweeted a behind-the-scenes look at one of the custom masks he and the legendary Tom Savini created for Erick Rowan while he was in WWE.

Baker noted that the mask was supposed to be used for WrestleMania 32, and was inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein. WrestleMania 32 saw Rowan lose an impromptu match to The Rock. After the match, Rowan, Bray Wyatt and current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman surrounded Rock but John Cena made the save before they could attack. WWE recognizes Rowan vs. Rock at being just 6 seconds, which set a new record at the time.

"BTS: one of the many masks that @thetomsavini and I made for @erickredbeard that unfortunately never saw the night of day. This particular piece was created for @WrestleMania 32. Inspired by the Bride of Frankenstein," Baker tweeted with the video.

Rowan was released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide budget cuts brought on by COVID-19. He is now using his real name on Twitter, Joseph Ruud, and changed his handle to @ErickRedBeard. He commented on the mask and said it was one of his favorite creations from Baker and Tom Savini Studios.

"One of my favorite creations from my friend @bakingjason," Rowan wrote.

You can see the related tweets below:

