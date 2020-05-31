Earlier today, AEW star Matt Hardy shared a throwback clip from a match he and his brother Jeff had against WWE stars The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik).
Hardy captioned the video, "This clip recently resurfaced.. A few years ago in Oklahoma, the #BROKEN Hardys had an experience with The Viking Raiders. They're a TREMENDOUS team & it was a helluva match!"
Both Ivar and Erik responded to the clip that they both wanted to have a rematch against The Hardy Boyz.
Ivar wrote, "We are still awaiting our rematch #JoinTheRaid @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @Erik_WWE"
Erik tweeted, "Until we meet again my friend. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @Ivar_WWE #jointheraid"
Below is their exchange:
