- Above is the trailer for Chapter 2 of "The Last Ride" on the WWE Network, which premieres this Sunday on-demand. "Chapter 2: The Redemption" picks up after The Undertaker watched back his No Holds Barred loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which he was disappointed with.

"I was disappointed in my performance. There's this searing pain running down my leg. That was me saying goodbye," Taker said of the post-match display in the ring. The trailer includes footage of Taker watching the match back and telling wife Michelle McCool that WWE should've just played the video package back, and left it at that.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also appears in the trailer and said of Taker's health, "He wasn't there and he knew in his heart that it wasn't there."

McCool also spoke in the trailer after a quick shot of Taker undergoing surgery. She said, "The process became, 'I'll give you an answer [on a return] after I've worked it out for a few weeks, seeing how my hip does.'"

- WWE Legend Christian will be Corey Graves' special guest for tomorrow's episode of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast. Below is the full announcement:

Christian joins WWE After the Bell tomorrow Just days removed from two of the most unique Money in the Bank Ladder Matches in WWE history, Ladder Match innovator and decorated WWE Legend Christian will drop in on an episode of WWE After the Bell that will "totally reek of awesomeness," available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts. Captain Charisma, who boasts nine World Tag Team Championships, four Intercontinental Championships and two World Heavyweight Championships, helped change Ladder Matches forever alongside Edge, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz during WWE's Attitude Era. As such, Christian brings unique insight to the dual Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches waged at and atop WWE Headquarters. Plus, Christian takes us through Edge's unbelievable return to the ring after 11 years and reveals which Superstars he thinks are shining brightest right now in WWE.