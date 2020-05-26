ESPN's Kevin Seifert has revealed details from an XFL bankruptcy filing made today in Delaware.

XFL owner Vince McMahon noted in the filing that he will not be a bidder for the league. As noted before at this link, the committee of unsecured creditors to the league recently objected to the filing, claiming Vince was trying to rig the bankruptcy process as a way to buy back the league without fully paying back debtors. Vince dismissed this speculation in today's filing.

"I'm not going to be a bidder," McMahon said in a deposition.

Today's filing labeled the recent claims by the creditors as "inflammatory rhetoric and unsubstantiated accusations."

Vince also noted in the filings that he put in "at least" $200 million into the XFL.

The XFL folded for the second time in league history back in April due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The league had ran 5 games of its return season, and was considered to be a success by many until the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

