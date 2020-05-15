WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to plug "The Last Ride" special on The Undertaker, which premiered last Sunday on the WWE Network with Chapter 1 of 5. Chapter 2 will premiere this Sunday.
Vince also gave praise to several producers who "brought new life" to The Deadman - Dan Pooch, Matthew Braine, Steve Cono, and Brian Decker.
"@Undertaker: #TheLastRide has captured the incredible story of one of WWE's most iconic Superstars. Impressive work by the @WWENetwork team, especially @DanPooch, @MatthewBraine, @SteveCono and @deekismanis. You brought new life to the deadman," Vince wrote.
You can see Vince's full tweet below, along with responses from Braine, Cono and Decker:
.@Undertaker: #TheLastRide has captured the incredible story of one of WWE's most iconic Superstars. Impressive work by the @WWENetwork team, especially @DanPooch, @MatthewBraine, @SteveCono and @deekismanis. You brought new life to the deadman. pic.twitter.com/zZxmHGbOGS— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 15, 2020
Incredibly humbled by the recognition, but truly a huge team effort by the WWE Network squad. https://t.co/BcbjAucQSL— Brian D (@Deekismanis) May 15, 2020
Wow. So humbled by this and so honored to have been able to tell this story. #TheLastRide https://t.co/H41bJViRiE— Matthew Braine (@MatthewBraine) May 15, 2020
Extremely humbling. The honor is all on our end when it comes to this project. It's not lost on me how important this story is and I couldn't be more proud of the entire team of people that made it happen. #TheLastRide https://t.co/QblHaZkxTD— Steve Cono (@SteveCono) May 15, 2020