WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Also, today would have been the 64th birthday of former WWE & Mid-South wrestler Raymond "Hercules" Fernandez and the 55th birthday of WWE Legend Owen Hart.

As seen below, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish a Happy Birthday to Owens.

He wrote, "He's a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight!"

You can see Vince's full tweet below: