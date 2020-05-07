WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Also, today would have been the 64th birthday of former WWE & Mid-South wrestler Raymond "Hercules" Fernandez and the 55th birthday of WWE Legend Owen Hart.
As seen below, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish a Happy Birthday to Owens.
He wrote, "He's a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight!"
He's a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight! pic.twitter.com/zWecuzehmB— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 7, 2020