- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. The trio re-watches Jinder's WWE Title win over Randy Orton at the 2017 WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- Today's episode of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network will focus on the rivalry between Piper Niven, Toni Storm and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. "Most Brilliant: Storm vs. Niven vs. Ray" will air at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. Below is WWE's announcement on the special episode:

Watch NXT UK's Most Brilliant: Storm vs. Niven vs. Ray today on WWE Network Today on NXT UK fans can take an inside look at the rivalry between Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm and Piper Niven. The special presentation will revisit each woman's rise to stardom to NXT UK, as well as the dissension that turned the three friends into enemies. It all leads to a revisiting of their classic NXT UK Women's Title Triple Threat Match from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II — this time through their eyes. Don't miss NXT UK's Most Brilliant: Storm vs. Niven vs. Ray, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to reveal the Memorial Day video package that will air during Monday's RAW on the USA Network. WWE airs a similar tribute during every Memorial Day edition of their flagship show. You can see the full video below: