As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

WWE celebrated Reigns' birthday by looking at his defining moments on the latest episode of WWE Playlist, which you can see above.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to praise Reigns and wish him a Happy 35th Birthday.

"Happy Birthday to three-time #WWE Champion and former Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity both in and out of the ring has served as an inspiration and guiding light to countless people around the globe," Vince wrote.

Reigns has been away from WWE since before WrestleMania 36 and there's still no word on when he will be back. He pulled out of WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns he had over working during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's believed that we won't see him back until the outbreak eases up. He recently spoke with TMZ Sports and commented on his return.

"We're just going day by day, taking this thing how it comes," Reigns said. "It's... we're in weird times. These are brand new times for us, this is a new normal, and we're just trying to collect as much information and make the most educated choice possible. It's something that going forward will protect, like I said, my family and myself, but I definitely want to gt out there, I definitely want to be back to normal, and just performing for the fans. It's tough to be a performer who's not performing."

Stay tuned for updates on Reigns' WWE status. You can see Vince's full tweet below: