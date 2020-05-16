WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to be determined to have a live crowd for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As noted earlier in the week, WWE officials are reportedly actively searching for a new SummerSlam location, one that would allow them to have fans in the crowd, after the Mayor of Boston, Massachusettes recently announced that events where large crowds are brought together will not be allowed through the summer. It was noted that the Southern United States is possible for a new SummerSlam location, specifically Florida and Georgia.

Regarding the @Wrestlevotes report that said SummerSlam Weekend might be pushed back to September, it was stated by the Observer that if waiting until September is the only way to have SummerSlam in front of a live crowd, then the feeling is that Vince would make the move. That move has not been decided on and Vince hasn't outright committed to it as SummerSlam is still scheduled for August as of mid-week. Vince is the only person who will make the call on a new SummerSlam date and he changes his mind constantly. The Observer added that Vince right now sees the COVID-19 pandemic as something inconvenient because it's getting in the way of his vision of what the WWE product is supposed to be, and his plans for moving forward.

SummerSlam is still scheduled for August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston as of this writing. WWE also has the August 21 SmackDown go-home show scheduled for the TD Garden, as well as the WWE NXT "Takeover: Boston" event on August 22, and the post-SummerSlam RAW on August 24. The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is rumored but not confirmed for the same weekend after it was nixed from WrestleMania 36 Week when WWE had to change their original plans for that event due to COVID-19.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's 2020 SummerSlam Weekend. If WWE is going to change the date and location for the big event, it's likely that an announcement will be made in the next few weeks.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

