The Rock turns 48 years old today and received some kind words from Vince McMahon.

"Living proof that through hard work, there are no limits to what you can accomplish," McMahon wrote on Twitter. "Happy Birthday to eight-time WWE Champion and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment."

WWE India also sent Rock well wishes and got a response from the man himself, "Thank you @WWE universe for the [love]. #InTheBlood"

In celebration of his big day, WWE also posted a playlist of Rock's funniest moments with Jonathan Coachman, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, The Hurricane, and others. You can check it out in the video above.