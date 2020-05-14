Vince Russo said WWE and AEW should capitalize on their new environments during their fanless shows.



Russo appeared on AfterBuzzTV's Quarantine With The Stars with Jack Farmer and Flobo Boyce. During the interview, Russo spoke about WWE and AEW's empty arena shows. Russo said he thinks the companies should be leaning into the different dynamic to the shows instead of trying to minimize or ignore them.

"The biggest flaw is them not dealing with the issue at hand," Russo said. "That's the biggest flaw. The shows should be about, you know, wrestling companies, companies, people, human beings, that are trying to deal with this virus like everybody else. That should be the backdrop of the shows. The fact that they're trying to put on these shows and we are supposed to ignore what's going on around us. It just shows how ingrained they are in the wrestling bubble."

Despite his issues with programming in the current climate, Russo has been watching RAW. Russo said he is a fan of Drew McIntyre, but he doesn't like his new direction as a character.

"I'm watching Drew McIntyre this past week," Russo said. "I love Drew, I've had Drew on my show, I'm a big Drew fan. When I'm sitting here, watching Drew cut that promo. I'm watching it and I'm like, 'He doesn't know who he is.' He's trying to be funny, and then he's serious. It's not coming across genuine. So that's telling me, the writer has not tapped into who Drew McIntyre is. And that promo is coming across as very non-sincere and it's hurting his character."

Russo hosts The Brand and houses a network of podcasts alongside it on The Brand Network. Russo said he is happy to be able to provide a platform for performers to make money after their in-ring careers have finished.

"I know how hard it is for a lot of these wrestlers to make income once their wrestling days are over, and I wanted to be able to have a platform where wrestlers would be able to talk about their careers, themselves, what interests them, and make a little bit of money doing it," Russo said. "So the fact that I've got like probably 10 to 15 wrestlers on payroll that I can pay a little money. That to me was really the main reason why I started the network. So, you know, they wouldn't have to get in a ring when they were 60 years old. Maybe there were other platforms out there for them to make a little bit of money so I'm very, very happy about that."

While Russo has made a lasting legacy in professional wrestling, he doesn't look back on his career fondly. He said if he had to do it all again, he wouldn't.

"I wish it was a dream," Russo said. "I wish it was everything that I thought it would be, growing up as a kid and growing up as a teenager. I really wish it was but, you know, if I'm going to be honest, it was not that. I look back now, and I'll be honest with you again, if I had to do it all over again I would not. I would not have gotten into wrestling."

You can see the entire interview with Russo above.