It looks like Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a "Best Of" look at Imperium.

NXT UK Champion WALTER took to Twitter today and invited fans to watch a special episode tomorrow. He also commented on how Imperium feels about the mat, and what they've accomplished.

"To us, the mat is sacred and we will always do what must be done to protect it. We are proud of all we have accomplished together for our sport! To understand and appreciate just who we are, we invite you to watch a special episode of NXT UK tomorrow on the WWE Network," he wrote.

The stable features WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe. They had been feuding with Finn Balor to set up a Balor vs. WALTER title match, but plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barthel and Aichner are currently in the United States, and feuding with NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, but WALTER and Wolfe are stuck overseas.

The WWE Network has been airing special episodes of NXT UK for a few weeks now after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of several NXT UK TV tapings. Last week they aired a "Hidden Gems" edition with never-before-seen dark matches, the week before that was a special look back at the "Takeover: Cardiff" main event with WALTER and Tyler Bate, and the weeks before that they aired special "Superstar Picks" and "Rise of NXT UK" episodes.

Unless the coronavirus pandemic forces another schedule change, NXT UK is scheduled to resume TV tapings on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 in Glasgow, Scotland. They will likely continue to air special episodes until then.

You can see WALTER's full tweet below: