WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole will not be holding his one-year title celebration that was previously announced for next Wednesday's show.

Cole has postponed the celebration due to The Velveteen Dream. Last night's NXT episode saw Dream attack Cole as he and Bobby Fish were helping Roderick Strong with Dexter Lumis. Cole posted a follow-up video after NXT and said plans have changed for next week.

"I'm going to keep this short and sweet, OK? My little one year celebration next week, we're going to put that on hold because next week I am going to have a live negotiation with GM William Regal, because I'm going to make sure The Velveteen Dream disappears forever, and stays out of mine and The Undisputed Era's business. And that is undisputed," Cole said.

Regal responded to the video and wrote, "You need not make any demands, @AdamColePro. If you would like my attention, you may have it... live next week on #WWENXT."

WWE then confirmed the live negotiation between Regal and Cole for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

It's believed that Dream will challenge Cole for the title at the NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event on June 7.

You can see the related tweets below, along with WWE's announcement:

Adam Cole to have live negotiation with William Regal regarding The Velveteen Dream Convincing Adam Cole to postpone his own celebration is no easy task, but The Velveteen Dream seems to have accomplished it. Cole, who was planning on commemorating one full year as NXT Champion this Wednesday, altered course and posted a short video to Twitter, wherein he demanded a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal and laid out his plans to "make sure The Velveteen Dream disappears forever!" Regal has since accepted Cole's proposal, but what exactly does the NXT Champion have in mind? Will His Purple Highness be far behind? Find out on the black-and-gold brand Wednesday at 8/7 on USA Network.