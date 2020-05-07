Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of Saturday Night's Main Event from Jan. 3, 1987. The show is headlined by Hulk Hogan vs Paul Orndorff in a steel cage match and also features legendary wrestling personalities, including Macho Man Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Ricky Steamboat, Bobby Heenan, The Junkyard Dog, Harley Race and more.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be handing out some awards such as favorite match, what has aged the best, what has aged the worst, who would do the best in the WWE today and the most surprising performer.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.