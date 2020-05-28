Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of Saturday Night's Main Event from October 3, 1987. The show features the formation of the Mega Powers, with Randy Savage wrestling The Honky Tonk Man for the Intercontinental Championship and Hulk Hogan defending the WWF World Championship against Sika.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be talking about some superlatives from the show.

The fun starts at 8 p.m ET.