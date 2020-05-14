Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of Saturday Night's Main Event from March 14, 1987. The show is headlined by Hulk Hogan colliding with Andre the Giant in a 20-man Battle Royal just a few weeks before their epic clash at WrestleMania III. Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, The Hart Foundation and other classic names form the 80s will also be in action.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be handing out some awards such as favorite match, what has aged the best, what has aged the worst, who or what would do the best in the WWE today and who was the most surprising.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.