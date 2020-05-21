Join WrestlingInc.'s Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) for a live watch-along of Saturday Night's Main Event from May 5, 1987. The show is headlined by Ricky Steamboat defending his newly won Intercontinental Championship against Hercules, as well as the fallout from Hulk Hogan's epic defeat of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III. The Hart Foundation will also be defending the Tag Team Championships against the British Bulldogs.

During the show will be reading your comments and responding to the feedback, and after the show is over we will be handing out some awards such as favorite match, what has aged the best, what has aged the worst, who would do the best in the WWE today and who was the most surprising.

Everything starts at 8 p.m. ET.