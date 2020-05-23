The Stardom promotion confirmed today that Japanese women's wrestler Hana Kimura has passed away. She was 22.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time," Stardom wrote on Twitter, as seen in the tweet below.

There was concern over Kimura on Friday after she posted images that appeared to show self-harm and a caption that led people to believe she may have tried to commit suicide. Kimura recently appeared on "Terrace House," which is a Japanese reality show on Netflix. Her reaction to an incident on that show led to fans turning on her and attacking her online, which appears to be a contributing factor in the mental health decline before her passing.

Kimura was a top Stardom talent and was a second generation talent as her mother is Kyoko Kimura. She debuted back in 2016 and was a one-time Goddess of Stardom Champion and a two-time Artist of Stardom Champion. She appeared for other promotions in Japan and worked a dark match at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event back in January, teaming with Giulia for a loss to Arisa Hoshiki and Mayu Iwatani. Kimura was ranked #60 on the PWI Female 100 list for 2018.

Stay tuned for more on Kimura's passing. Below is the full statement from Stardom: