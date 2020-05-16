AEW and WWE wrestlers who live in Canada have been unable to make it to recent TV tapings due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers have all been away from WWE TV as of late due to those restrictions as they live in Canada. It was noted that Brock Lesnar also lives in Canada, but WWE was ale to "pull strings" and get him to work for WrestleMania 36.

Roode hasn't wrestled since WWE Elimination Chamber on March 8. The Singh Brothers last wrestled on the February 14 edition of WWE 205 Live.

These restrictions at the border are also why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno of The Dark Order have been off AEW TV. They both live in Canada and have been unable to get across the border. Their absence was acknowledged on AEW TV this week when it was noted that they remain top contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but they aren't around due to circumstances and because of that The Best Fiends have been on a hot streak to being top contenders. AEW has kept Uno and Grayson at the top of the tag team division rankings.

Grayson hasn't wrestled since the March 11 AEW Dark tapings, and Uno has been out of the ring since the week before that.

There's no word yet on when these wrestlers will be able to get back across the border from Canada to the United States, but we will keep you updated. There are a few more AEW and WWE wrestlers who have been unable to make it to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.