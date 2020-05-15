WWE has officially announced their new collaboration with The King of Fighters ALLSTAR mobile game.

It was revealed today that the collaboration will run until Thursday, June 4, but the WWE Superstars collected will be permanent additions to the player's rosters. The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston are playable characters.

In addition to the playable Superstars, the collaboration also features WWE-themed events, dungeons and more. The update is available now for Apple iOS and Android devices.

Below is WWE's announcement and the full trailer for the WWE x KOF ALLSTAR collaboration: