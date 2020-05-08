Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Io Shirai suffered a back contusion from the kendo stick shots she took from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* Jake Atlas suffered a strained forearm at the hands of Kushida during the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match

* EVOLVE star Leon Ruff, working as an enhancement talent, suffered a neck sprain during the squash loss to the debuting Karrion Kross

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.