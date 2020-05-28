Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Timothy Thatcher suffered multiple dental fractures from the Rebound Kick from Matt Riddle during their Cage Fight main event, which Thatcher won. Camp said Thatcher will follow up with an oral surgeon.

There's still a lot of speculation on if Thatcher really suffered any injuries to his teeth or not as he's suffered similar injuries in the past

* Jake Atlas suffered a left rib injury during the Group A Triple Threat that saw Drake Maverick defeat he and Kushida to earn the tournament finals spot against El Hijo del Fantasma to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion next week. Camp said Atlas' symptoms will be monitored

* Shotzi Blackheart complained of neck pain after her singles loss to Raquel Gonzalez, which had interference from Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae. Camp said Blackheart will be sent for further testing

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.