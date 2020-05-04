WWE has announced a battle of former tag team partners to take place during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

It was announced during tonight's RAW that the Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville singles match will take place on Friday night.

The former "Fire & Desire" partners have been feuding for several weeks now, in the feud that has been attached to Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Above is the promo for Deville vs. Rose, and below is the updated line-up for Friday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown:

* Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

* Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman face off

* Jeff Hardy returns (Sheamus will also be there)

* Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner vs. Cesaro, King Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura