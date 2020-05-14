Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Finn Balor suffered a bruised knee in the sneak attack by Damian Priest, which led to Balor's upset loss to Cameron Grimes. Balor's symptoms are being monitored and his status is unknown, according to Camp

* Jake Atlas suffered a contusion on his right eye in the tournament win over Tony Nese. Camp says he is not expected to miss any time

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.