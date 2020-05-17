WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders will continue their feud outside of the ring on this Monday's RAW. Last week, the two sides played a game of basketball and this Monday it will be an axe-throwing contest.

"No Ball, No Net, Viking Raiders Rules. This week....Axe Season Fam," Ivar wrote on Twitter.

"This week we do things by Viking Raiders rules with Axe Throwing!" Erik commented.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. The IIconics (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders in an axe throwing competition