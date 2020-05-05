New 2021 dates have been announced for the next WWE live event tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As noted, the live events were originally scheduled for August of this year, but those dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour will now run in late July 2021.

The following dates were announced today by WWE Australia and local promoter TEG Dainty:

* Thursday, July 29, 2021 - Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

* Friday, July 30, 2021 - Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

* Saturday, July 31, 2021 - Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand

All tickets purchased for the original 2020 dates will be valid for the new dates announced today. Refunds are being offered for fans who want them, up until May 31 of this year. Fans who keep their tickets for the 2021 dates will be eligible to win one of twenty meet & greets that are happening at the live events.

It was noted that the line-ups are subject to change, especially this far out, but Superstars currently advertised for the RAW live events are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Ricochet, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Murphy, and Bobby Lashley.

You can see the Twitter announcements from WWE Australia and WWE New Zealand below:

ANNOUNCEMENT: @WWE LIVE in Melbourne & Sydney will now take place on July 29 & 30, 2021. Fans who hold onto their tickets have the chance to WIN 1 of 20 Meet & Greets. Visit https://t.co/3h1UDEPBY1 for all the details! @Ticketek_AU #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/HPbjcnz7YV — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) May 5, 2020