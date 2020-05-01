WWE has announced another special edition of WWE 205 Live to air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight.
The episode is titled "The Matches That Made Me: The Singh Brothers" and will feature Samir Singh and Sunil Singh looking at the matches that inspired them to become WWE Superstars, and the most memorable matches of their careers. Both of the brothers will be on the show.
WWE has aired similar episodes on The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in recent weeks. They are airing these special 205 Live episodes due to changes related to the coronavirus. There's no word yet on when normal 205 Live tapings will resume at the closed-set WWE Performance Center, but it could be after May 11 when tapings resume.
Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's episode:
Special WWE 205 Live presentation tonight of "The Matches That Made Me: The Singh Brothers"
The Singh Brothers have been cornerstones of the Cruiserweight division since bringing their Bollywood flavor to WWE. They'll look back at the matches that have defined them tonight on 205 Live.
Samir and Sunil Singh will take a deep dive into the match that inspired them to become WWE Superstars, as well as the most memorable match of their careers.
Don't miss this special look at what made The Singh Brothers who they are on WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10 ET/7 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.