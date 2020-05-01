WWE has announced another special edition of WWE 205 Live to air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight.

The episode is titled "The Matches That Made Me: The Singh Brothers" and will feature Samir Singh and Sunil Singh looking at the matches that inspired them to become WWE Superstars, and the most memorable matches of their careers. Both of the brothers will be on the show.

WWE has aired similar episodes on The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in recent weeks. They are airing these special 205 Live episodes due to changes related to the coronavirus. There's no word yet on when normal 205 Live tapings will resume at the closed-set WWE Performance Center, but it could be after May 11 when tapings resume.

