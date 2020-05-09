WWE has just announced on Twitter that The Undertaker will be on WWE's The Bump tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

"Do you feel the chills? The #Undertaker will be on @WWETheBump tomorrow morning at 10:30AM ET on @WWE's social and digital platforms. Prepare yourselves," tweeted WWE.

WWE's The Bump and Matt Camp also posted about the news and asked fans to share their favorite Undertaker moment.

They tweeted, "Everyone has a favorite Undertaker moment. Share yours and set your alarms because he'll be joining us TOMORROW at 10:30am ET on #WWETheBump!!! @TheMattCamp"

WWE's The Bump is led by Kayla Braxton and has WWE Superstars as guests either in-studio or video call-in. The show normally airs every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and on WWE's social and digital platforms.

Below you can see their announcement:

