WWE announced two new matches for tomorrow's Money in the Bank PPV (7 pm ET) — one for the PPV and one on the Kickoff. Jeff Hardy is set to face Cesaro on the Kickoff, which begins at 6 pm ET.

The second match will see R-Truth go against MVP on the PPV.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-Way)

The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

R-Truth vs. MVP

Kickoff

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro