WWE announced two new matches for tomorrow's Money in the Bank PPV (7 pm ET) — one for the PPV and one on the Kickoff. Jeff Hardy is set to face Cesaro on the Kickoff, which begins at 6 pm ET.
The second match will see R-Truth go against MVP on the PPV.
Below is the updated card:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Universal Championship
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Tamina
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles
Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-Way)
The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party
R-Truth vs. MVP
Kickoff
Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro
