WWE has confirmed their next pay-per-view event as Backlash.

It was announced during WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday that Backlash will be the next event on the WWE Network, scheduled for June 14.

There's no word yet on where Backlash will be held, but it may end up taking place at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. There's speculation on WWE holding the event at another location outside of Orlando, but that will depend on the COVID-19 outbreak and how restrictions are easing up.

This will be the first Backlash pay-per-view since 2018.