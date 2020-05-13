After three weeks of not making the Cable Top 150, this week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 was back on the chart, drawing 173,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #119 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's WWE Backstage episode, which drew 75,000 viewers but did not make the Cable Top 150.

This week's show featured appearances by Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, plus the return of analyst CM Punk.

FS1 has aired throwback WWE specials as the lead-in programming for Backstage over the past few weeks, but this week they aired WrestleMania 3, from 8pm until 11pm ET. That WrestleMania 3 replay did not make the Cable Top 150, so viewership is not available as of this writing. The WrestleMania Rewind special on WrestleMania 3, which was a 2014 replay from the WWE Network, aired at 7pm ET on FS1 and drew 157,000 viewers, ranking at #133 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

As noted, FS1 also aired several "Best of WWE" programs last Tuesday night, as the lead-in to Backstage. Ric Flair's Best Matches aired at 7pm ET and drew 157,000 viewers. It garnered a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's 8pm airing of Edge's Best WrestleMania Matches drew 213,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the key demo, ranking #118 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's 9pm airing of Brock Lesnar's Best WrestleMania Matches drew 255,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, ranking #99 on the Cable Top 150. Finally, last Tuesday's 10pm airing of Roman Reigns' Best WrestleMania Matches drew 198,000 viewers for a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, placing #137 on the Cable Top 150.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: N/A

March 24 Episode: N/A

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: N/A

May 5 Episode: 75,000 viewers

May 12 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode