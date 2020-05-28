This week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 125,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week's Backstage viewership was unavailable as it did not make the Cable Top 150, but the May 12 episode drew 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Backstage aired in the 12am timeslot once again this week, but the show is scheduled to return to the 11pm ET timeslot on June 2.

This week's Backstage episode featured Seth Rollins as the special guest. There was also an advertised segment with WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Booker T.

FS1 aired more throwback WWE programming as the lead-in to Backstage this week. "A Future WWE: The FCW Story" aired at 10pm ET and drew 206,000 viewers. The show ranked #82 on the Cable Top 150 and drew a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is the two-hour documentary on WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that became WWE NXT, the same special that recently aired on the WWE Network.

Last week's lead-in throwback programming was three episodes from the WWE Network docuseries on the Ruthless Aggression era. To compare, the 10pm airing last week drew 224,000 viewers and ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: Unavailable

March 24 Episode: Unavailable

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode: Unavailable

May 5 Episode: 75,000 viewers

May 12 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: Unavailable

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode