WWE reportedly had talks about holding a WrestleMania 36 match at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT last month.

There's no word on what match was discussed for Titan Towers, but PWInsider reports that while WWE officials were trying to figure out how they would handle the pre-tape of WrestleMania, someone pitched the idea of having a match at company HQ. This could be where WWE got the idea of holding the Money In the Bank Ladder Match there.

On a related note, WWE did more filming at headquarters for Money In the Bank, beyond what we saw on last night's pay-per-view. The footage on the roof for the MITB Ladder Match finishes with the briefcases were filmed back on Wednesday, April 15, which is the same day WWE made company-wide releases due to COVID-19.

WWE originally filmed "pick-up shots" at company HQ for the Money In the Bank main event. WWE crews then returned to the building, according to PWInsider, as recent as one week ago, to film footage that they could insert into the show. It was noted that the Money In the Bank Ladder Match from WWE HQ was very much put together in post-production, which was clear with many of the segments in the match.

Source: PWInsider Elite

